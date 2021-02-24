New leads amid hunt for man allegedly involved in racist flamethrower attack

Police have received new leads on a man who allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter with a makeshift flamethrower in Gosnells in a racially motivated attack.

The 40-year-old indigenous woman and her teenage daughter were walking along Corfield Street in Gosnells on Saturday at about 6.20pm.

Police said the man racially abused the mother and daughter before attempting to set them on fire using a can of deodorant and a lighter.

It’s alleged he fled the scene on foot, and was last seen on Dwyer Crescent in Gosnells.

The man has been described as fair-skinned, about 40-years-old, 175 centimetres tall, and had a white swastika painted back-to-front on his forehead.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker a number of community members have come forward with information after police released details of the attack yesterday.

“We very much thank the community that have come forward, we have had a number of people nominated overnight, but we still want any further information,” he said.

“I am very confident with the images we have got of this man that we will identify him.

Commissioner Dawson described the attack as “very concerning and outrageous.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Police.)