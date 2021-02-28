New interactive pub set to open in Perth

A new interactive pub is set to liven up Perth’s bar scene.

Flight Club pubs have become popular in the UK and US, and provide semi-private spaces for social darts games, with the thrills of a fairground.

Flight Club co-founder Steve Moore told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the immersive experience is set to open on Murray Street by the end of the year.

“It’s a badass kind of bar restaurant, but also reinvents dart,” he said.

“I don’t think you would have seen anything like it.”

