New interactive pub set to open in Perth
A new interactive pub is set to liven up Perth’s bar scene.
Flight Club pubs have become popular in the UK and US, and provide semi-private spaces for social darts games, with the thrills of a fairground.
Flight Club co-founder Steve Moore told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the immersive experience is set to open on Murray Street by the end of the year.
“It’s a badass kind of bar restaurant, but also reinvents dart,” he said.
“I don’t think you would have seen anything like it.”
