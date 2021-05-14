New festival to showcase the coolest kicks in Perth

The RAC Arena will be transformed into Sneakerland on July 9 to showcase some of the rarest sneakers from extraordinary local brands and businesses.

The convention will allow sneaker enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade premier sneakers.

Sneakerland organiser Jamal Diallo told Millsy there is a large sneaker-loving community in Perth.

“There is a big community of sneaker-heads here in Perth.”

More than 1,000 pairs of sneakers including highly sought-after kicks are expected to be showcased.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)