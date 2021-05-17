New details of bombshell report into Aishwarya Aswath’s death revealed

The full report into Aishwarya Aswath’s death at Perth Children’s Hospital has confirmed the seven-year-old didn’t receive adequate life-saving care.

Aishwarya’s parents took her to the emergency department earlier this year, where she required urgent treatment for a bacterial infection.

The young girl died after waiting just under two hours to be admitted, despite her parents desperate plea for help.

6PR and Nine News reporter Gary Adshead has obtained a copy of the report and said it was “very difficult to read”.

“The issues around the care of this girl are much more extreme than we have seen through the recommendations,” he told Gareth Parker.

“The level of detail about the minute by minute care and decisions that were made, or weren’t made, are quite extraordinary.

“The scenarios around her vital signs and when they were recorded and what they showed make it all very inexcusable.”

The report reveals chilling details of the girl’s death, including the amount of times her parents pleas for help fell on deaf ears.

“Some of the observations that are clearly seen on CCTV by that panel of experts, tells them that this was a girl, very early on who needed urgent care.

“Within 20 minutes of her arriving there, her situation is clearly deteriorating, visually deteriorating … it’s just not right.”

He said the report finds that Aishwarya’s parents did everything they could to get their daughter the care she needed.

“Categorically they escalated this in a very reasonable way, on a number of occasions,” Adshead said.

“They did everything any parent could possibly have done, to bring this to someone’s attention.”

“There is a 40 minute window, where she is not seen or cared for at all.”

