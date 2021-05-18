6PR
New data reveals public doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago
6PR News
Nearly a third of surveyed Australians are hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Resolve Strategic survey conducted by The Age reveals 29 per cent of Australians who are yet to be registered for a jab say they’re unlikely to get the vaccine.

About 1600 people have responded, and only 14 per cent of respondents said they were “extremely likely” to get the vaccine.

Of those hesitant about the jab, half cited side effects as their main concern.

It’s the highest level of hesitancy seen since the rollout began.

 

 

