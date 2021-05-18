New data reveals public doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly a third of surveyed Australians are hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Resolve Strategic survey conducted by The Age reveals 29 per cent of Australians who are yet to be registered for a jab say they’re unlikely to get the vaccine.

About 1600 people have responded, and only 14 per cent of respondents said they were “extremely likely” to get the vaccine.

Of those hesitant about the jab, half cited side effects as their main concern.

It’s the highest level of hesitancy seen since the rollout began.