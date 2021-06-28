New community COVID-19 case detected in WA

A 32-year-old woman is the latest person to test positive to COVID-19 in WA, after only minimal contact with the return New South Wales traveller who tested positive yesterday.

The woman had fleeting contact with case 1022 at the Mobius Health and Performance Gym in Joondalup.

Urgent contact tracing is now underway to establish new exposure sites and to identify close and casual contacts.

The Craigie Leisure Centre and Mullaloo IGA are among the new exposure sites listed on the Healthy WA website.

8,398 tests were conducted yesterday and more clinics have been opened today, particularly in the northern suburbs.

Premier Mark McGowan said testing clinics will open until 10pm tonight to allow centres to keep up with demand.

“Case 1023 demonstrate just how quickly this variant can spread,” he said.

“Getting tested is one of the best thing you can do for your fellow West Australians.”

The Premier has not introduced any further restrictions from what was announced on Sunday, which included mandatory mask wearing indoors and limits on gatherings.

“It is essential that everyone remains vigilant.”

