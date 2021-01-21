6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New Cockburn train station signs..

New Cockburn train station signs revealed to replace faces

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for New Cockburn train station signs revealed to replace faces

Cockburn Central Station’s tower will soon have a brand new look, after the iconic faces were removed in 2019.

The infamous Cockburn faces towered over the Kwinana Freeway from 2006, and fused together the photos of hundreds of residents to create two giant faces, both male and female.

They were removed in 2019 due to their deteriorating condition.

Last year a shortlist of three artworks to replace the faces was put to the community for a vote.

1,846 people had their say, and 77 per cent chose a piece by artist Kerise Delcoure, that celebrates WA’s unique flora and fauna.

The artwork features the endangered Carnaby’s black cockatoo and includes portrayals of salmon gum, banksia trees, wind and water.

The artwork will be installed on the north and south faces of the tower.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882