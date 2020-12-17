6PR
New border restrictions as NSW ‘brace for more cases’

9 hours ago
6PR News
The New South Wales Premier is urging us to brace for more cases from the Northern Beaches outbreak, as authorities work to contain a cluster.

There are 17 confirmed cases identified in the area with that number expected to jump this morning.

The source of the outbreak is still under investigation, but it is an international strain.

Last night Premier Mark McGowan reinstated two weeks of quarantine for anyone arriving in WA from New South Wales.

Before the case numbers spiked yesterday the advice was for anyone who arrived in WA from December 11 onwards to immediately be tested for COVID and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Hundreds of people rushed to COVID clinics with operational hours extended until 8pm, but many were turned away after clinics ran out of tests.

Lines are already beginning to form outside COVID clinics in Perth this morning, which don’t open until 8am.

Travellers from NSW will need to take a further test on day 11 of their quarantine period under the new advice.

Both the WA and NSW Premiers are expected to make further announcements later today.

6PR News reporter Simon Etheridge was at Royal Perth Hospital this morning.

Click play to hear more. 

