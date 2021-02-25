6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New book reveals ‘cascade of..

New book reveals ‘cascade of failures’ of the Ruby Princess

2 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for New book reveals ‘cascade of failures’ of the Ruby Princess

A new account of the Ruby Princess debacle has been released exposing the spectacular quarantine failure that stopped the nation.

Award winning investigative journalist Duncan McNab has published a book titled The Ruby Princess, retelling the fiasco which led to 28 deaths.

“There was a much bigger story to tell and that’s what I set out to do,” McNab told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

2,700 passengers disembarked from the ship on March 19 last year with many unknowingly carrying the coronavirus.

Passengers dispersed around city, causing one of the most catastrophic outbreaks in the early months of the pandemic.

“It was a cascade of failures on behalf of NSW Health and also the people on board the cruise line who didn’t update NSW Health with the deepening health crisis on board,” McNab said.

“The greatest problem with the Ruby Princess is that it sailed on the 8th of March, as the world was closing down with the pandemic.

“Had it not sailed that day the entire debacle wouldn’t have happened.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: James D. Morgan / Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882