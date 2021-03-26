6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New ‘back to basics’ dating..

New ‘back to basics’ dating platform for people looking for love in Perth

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for New ‘back to basics’ dating platform for people looking for love in Perth

Two Perth women who were fed up with the modern online dating scene have started a new face to face dating service for singles.

HiNT Australia co-founder Luisa Ray told 6PR’s Steve Mills they hope to take dating “back to basics”.

“It’s about making connections with people based on who they really are and what they make us feel,” she said

“Rather than making any assumptions based on how we look in our photo … or a profile that we write about ourselves, that often leads to disappointment.

“We thought there was a gap between online dating and making real human connections.”

HiNT run events for singles throughout Perth with different ice breakers and activities to give singles a chance to interact.

Details can be found on the Hint website.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882