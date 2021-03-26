New ‘back to basics’ dating platform for people looking for love in Perth

Two Perth women who were fed up with the modern online dating scene have started a new face to face dating service for singles.

HiNT Australia co-founder Luisa Ray told 6PR’s Steve Mills they hope to take dating “back to basics”.

“It’s about making connections with people based on who they really are and what they make us feel,” she said

“Rather than making any assumptions based on how we look in our photo … or a profile that we write about ourselves, that often leads to disappointment.

“We thought there was a gap between online dating and making real human connections.”

HiNT run events for singles throughout Perth with different ice breakers and activities to give singles a chance to interact.

Details can be found on the Hint website.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)