New app helps boaters stay safe on the water

A new app designed to help boaters navigate through WA waters has been named as the state’s official boating app.

The Deckee app have partnered with the Department of Transport to provide the free up-to-date safety information.

Deckee CEO Mike McKiernan told Gareth Parker “it’s designed to give WA boaters all of the tools and information they need to stay safe and informed while using the state’s waterways.”

“Deckee is not indented to replace safety equipment at all, but if put to good use, the information in the app can be a lifesaver for you.”

The map based application helps assist boaters with trip preparation and planning, and provides information on local tides, speed zones and emergency procedures.

“It is a great way to build an understanding of what you need to know, whenever you are visiting an area you might not be familiar with.

“We really encourage anyone who gets out on the water to download the app, whether it’s for work or pleasure, and stay safe.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)