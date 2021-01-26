New adventure playground plans unveiled for Optus Stadium

Thrillseekers can reach new heights on the Matagarup Bridge, with a climbing tour now open.

Government ministers cut the ribbon for the activity this morning alongside the first group of climbers.

For $60 adventure enthusiasts can climb 314 steps up to the top of the bridge, 70 metres above the swan river.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia says the attraction will be a great addition to the city.

“Western Australians have got it all to themselves right now so I’d encourage Western Australians to get in there and book, because as soon as visitors are able to come from outside the state they will be coming in their droves.”

Two new activities were announced today in addition to the bridge climb and zip line.

Including a mini golf course and aerial climbing frame obstacle course, which is hoped to turn the Burswood peninsula into an adventure tourism precinct next to Optus stadium.

The zip line stretching from the top of the bridge opens in March, while the other activities and a new café should be operational next summer.

(Photo: Supplied.)