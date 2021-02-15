‘Never had a real job’: Labor launch personal ‘attack’ against Zak Kirkup

With just 26 days until Western Australians head to the polls, the election campaign has taken a nasty turn, with a “petty attack” advertisement launched against Zak Kirkup.

The advert which was authorised by the Labor party accuses the Opposition Leader of being “inexperienced” and “risky”.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, Zak Kirkup said the ad was misleading and an attempt to politicise COVID-19.

“I was disappointed by it, I thought we were all above that,” he said.

“I don’t think people want to see, after the year we’ve had, that sort of political snipe and dirty tricks.”

The campaign claims Mr Kirkup “has never been a minister, never run a business, never had a real job, and has no economic experience”.

But the Opposition Leader says it’s an attempt by the Labor party to tarnish his reputation.

“I have worked very hard as a young person, I’ve been an advisor to the Premier, I’ve also worked with BGC Construction,” he said.

“I am a volunteer ambulance officer now, I’ve been there at stabbings, there at attempted suicides, and I have had to call someone’s time of death, if that’s what labor thinks is inexperienced, that’s up for them to say.

“I think it’s about time we rise above that type of petty attack.”

At a press conference this morning Premier Mark McGowan said it’s just politics.

“Its an election campaign, that’s what political parties do, it’s a democracy,” he said.

“At the height of the pandemic the Liberal party undermined everything we tried to do, they attacked us every single day, people should not forget they are risky and inexperience and they are not ready for government.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)