6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nervous wait as decision on Perth and Peel lockdown looms

9 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Nervous wait as decision on Perth and Peel lockdown looms

People in the Perth and Peel region are anxiously awaiting news on whether lockdown will be lifted at midnight tonight.

The northern suburbs cluster remains at four, after no additional positive cases were announced yesterday.

If that trend continues, the Premier is poised to lift the stay-at-home orders in time for school holidays.

Health officials are still processing tests collected from thousands of close and casual contacts.

Yesterday the Premier urged people who have already been tested to get swabbed again, and to continue to check the Healthy WA website for exposure sites.

“I would like to appeal to every West Australian – we need you to get tested, if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been to an exposure site …  we need you to get tested again,” he said.

“We want to find as many potential contacts as possible.”

It’s been a nervous wait for businesses across the entire state that normally rely on families spending big over the school holidays.

 

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882