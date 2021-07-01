Nervous wait as decision on Perth and Peel lockdown looms

People in the Perth and Peel region are anxiously awaiting news on whether lockdown will be lifted at midnight tonight.

The northern suburbs cluster remains at four, after no additional positive cases were announced yesterday.

If that trend continues, the Premier is poised to lift the stay-at-home orders in time for school holidays.

Health officials are still processing tests collected from thousands of close and casual contacts.

Yesterday the Premier urged people who have already been tested to get swabbed again, and to continue to check the Healthy WA website for exposure sites.

“I would like to appeal to every West Australian – we need you to get tested, if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been to an exposure site … we need you to get tested again,” he said.

“We want to find as many potential contacts as possible.”

It’s been a nervous wait for businesses across the entire state that normally rely on families spending big over the school holidays.

