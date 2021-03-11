6PR
Neil Bennett hangs up the umbrella

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Neil Bennett hangs up the umbrella

Through rain, hail, and shine, Neil Bennett has been the face of the Bureau of Meteorology, but after over 40 years he has announced his retirement.

After a busy career – once including a stint of four hours with 17 radio interviews – Mr Bennett told Oliver Peterson he is looking forward to the next chapter.

“It is time to move on. I look back on my career with a great deal of satisfaction.”

It’s a career spanning seven years in UK, three years in Germany and 31 years in Perth.

Mr Bennett’s expertise has been trusted during some of Perth’s most ferocious weather events, from the Perth hailstorm in 2010, to the recent Wooroloo bushfires.

He never underestimates the severity of weather systems or the damage they can cause.

“It is a 24 hour service and you’re there to give people the information, especially in times of serious weather,” he said.

Mr Bennett’s last day will be the 19th of March.

