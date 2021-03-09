Nedlands residents angered by new planning laws

Nedlands residents claim the voice of the community is being ignored when it comes to development in the area.

The WA Planning Commission has approved a multi-storey aged care facility despite 700 submissions against it, and just 62 votes in its favour – including some from the developers.

Locals believe it’s another example of how the government’s new planning laws remove communities from the decision-making process of some of the state’s biggest developments.

Local Resident Matthew McNeily – who also works as a property developer – told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the government isn’t listening.

“We as a community support aged care in that particular location, but just not at the height, bulk or scale that is being proposed by the applicant,” he said.

“We really feel like as a community we haven’t been consulted, and that’s really why the applicant has lost our support.

“We are backed into a corner and it is a system that is not working for us as residents, but it is working perfectly for the developer.”

