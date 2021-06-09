6PR
Nathan Buckley to step down as Collingwood coach

2 hours ago
6PR Football
Nathan Buckley will coach Collingwood for the last time on Monday.

The Pies confirmed on Wednesday he would finish up in the role he’s held for almost a decade.

Buckley wouldn’t be drawn on whether he was removed from the position or has stepped down, after what has been a tumultuous period for the club.

“I’m really content with the decision that’s been reached and I’m pretty confident the club will be in really good shape going forward,” he said.

 

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

