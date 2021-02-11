Natalie Bassingthwaighte to lead star studded cast in ‘Chess the Musical’

Natalie Bassingthwaighte will lead a star studded cast for the stage production of Chess the Musical.

The musical will debut at Perth Concert Hall in June, and cast members include powerhouse singers Rob Mills and Paulini.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning, Bassingthwaighte said performers are excited to get back on the stage after a difficult 12 months.

“We are feeling very grateful that we can get back on stage again, after such a hiatus with COVID,” she said.

“It has been a very challenging time for many of my peers.”

The musical tells the story of a complex love triangle set in the Cold War in the early ’80s.

The star studed cast will be backed by 25 professional musicians from Perth Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m just so excited about getting my heart and soul into the music,” Bassingthwaighte said.

(Photo by Sam Tabone / Getty Images.)