6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NASA’s Perseverance rover lands..

NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

After a 7-month, 470 million kilometre journey the NASA Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars.

A small piece of rock from the Pilbara is on board the rover, which will be searching for signs of previous life on the red planet.

The first images from the mission have been sent back to earth following the safe landing this morning.

Australian National University astrophysicist, Dr Brad Tucker, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker despite the difficulty of the mission so far, the work is only just beginning.

“They know the Jezero crater where they landed, it used to be a giant lake, so where there is water we think there is life,” he said.

“They are going to be looking for rocks, and actually using some earth rocks to calibrate and compare.

“There is a huge task ahead of them to search this crater for it.”

Dr Tucker believes there is a high chance they will find signs of life on Mars.

“I think we are so close to that answer, and I think today might be the start of the journey that we learn that we are not alone in this universe

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882