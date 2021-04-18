6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NASA to make history with first flight on Mars

12 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for NASA to make history with first flight on Mars

NASA is set to make history today as it attempts to launch its Ingenuity helicopter from the surface of Mars.

If successful, it will become the first powered craft to take off from another planet.

Australian National University Astrophysicist, Dr Brad Tucker, told Gareth Parker it will increase the chances of finding signs of life on Mars.

“If it works … it will open up a new way of exploring planets, and moons, and other places in our solar system.”

He said the aircraft is similar to a multi-propeller drone helicopter.

“It’s pretty tiny, it weighs only about a kilogram, and in fact it hitched a ride underneath the Martian rover Perseverance that landed back in February.”

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will scour the surface from above when it take its first flight at 2.30pm AWST today.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882