NASA to make history with first flight on Mars

NASA is set to make history today as it attempts to launch its Ingenuity helicopter from the surface of Mars.

If successful, it will become the first powered craft to take off from another planet.

Australian National University Astrophysicist, Dr Brad Tucker, told Gareth Parker it will increase the chances of finding signs of life on Mars.

“If it works … it will open up a new way of exploring planets, and moons, and other places in our solar system.”

🚁 #MarsHelicopter Update We’re targeting as soon as Monday for the first controlled flight on Mars. Watch with the team as they receive data and find out if they were successful. Meet us in mission control April 19 at 6:15am ET (10:15am UTC): https://t.co/xAdT9tgYr1 pic.twitter.com/8wJEr3CLJa — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021

He said the aircraft is similar to a multi-propeller drone helicopter.

“It’s pretty tiny, it weighs only about a kilogram, and in fact it hitched a ride underneath the Martian rover Perseverance that landed back in February.”

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will scour the surface from above when it take its first flight at 2.30pm AWST today.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)