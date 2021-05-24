‘Nanny state’: BHP booze ban angers miners

The Australian Workers Union claim a booze ban implemented by BHP at its mine sites is a kick in the guts to employees.

The rules, which have been proposed on health and safety grounds, mean workers will be limited to four drinks per day and no alcohol will be served after 9:30pm in accommodation villages.

AWU secretary Daniel Walton has accused the mining giant of behaving like a “nanny state”.

“We have not seen any evidence presented to us at this stage to indicate that there is any widespread or systematic problems with drinking taking place on mine sites,” he said.

“Working up in the resources industry is hard work and long hours, and at the end of the day everyone wants to knock off and be able to grab a couple of drinks to relax.”

Press PLAY to hear why the AWU are against the booze ban

Cancer Council WA alcohol program manager Julia Stafford said it falls into line with the latest recommendations.

“It’s very sensible for workplaces to have an alcohol policy, tailored to the risk and circumstances,” she said.

“The new updated guidelines are no more than 10 standard drinks per week, and no more than four drinks on any one day.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)