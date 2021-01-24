Mystery Swan River fireworks display to go ahead on Australia Day

While Perth’s traditional Australia Day Skyworks display has been cancelled, a mystery fireworks display will go ahead on January 26 along the Swan River.

The City of Perth Skyworks were cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and a five-day family festival is being held instead.

But according to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety website a fireworks display will go ahead along the Swan River.

The event is listed as a “private Australia Day fireworks display”, and is expected to kick off at at 8pm along the South Perth foreshore.

But who the fireworks display has been organised by remains a mystery.

The small fireworks display is only expected to run for about eight to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Australia Day fireworks events will be held in some regional centres including Carnarvon, Newman, Cue and Kalbarri.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)