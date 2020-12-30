Mystery safe found in stolen vehicle

Police are trying to find the owner of a safe found inside a stolen Suzuki Swift stopped in Ascot.

The car was stolen from a house in Morley yesterday morning and was seen at a service station on Great Eastern Highway in Ascot at about 8pm last night.

It’s alleged the driver tried to flee, but crashed into a pole and the kerb damaging the vehicle.

Two people then ran from the scene but were arrested shortly after.

A number of stolen items were found inside the car including the safe.

A 31-year-old man from Como has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, reckless driving and breaching bail.

A 22-year-old woman from Victoria Park was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and breaching bail.

They are both due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Police.)