Muzz Buzz founder dies after battle with rare disease

The founder of Muzz Buzz, Craig Muzeroll, has passed away after battling a rare disease that affects one in a million people.

The Entrepreneur introduced drive-through coffee to Perth, revolutionizing how West Aussies get their caffeine fix.

Mr Muzeroll was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare condition that causes rapid brain degeneration.

His partner Veronica Rhodes told 6PR’s Steve Mills there are only about 25 people diagnosed with the debilitating disease in Australia each year.

“There is not a lot of awareness around it because it is literally a one in a million rare disease,” she said.

“He needed a 24/7 care team because the disease is a neurological one and you are impacted at every level.”

The coffee enthusiast eventually sold the Muzz Buzz brand, and in 2006 began a coffee roasting business – Antz Inya Pantz Coffee Roasting.

“I think Craig’s love of coffee came through building a community around coffee,” she said.

“Craig was a catalyst for a good coffee quickly, at a fair price.

“It was always his intention for customers to have a great experience, he was very much putting the customer at the forefront.”

(Photo: Antz Inya Pantz Coffee Roasting/ Facebook)