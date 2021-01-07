6PR
Mutant COVID-19 strain detected in Perth patient at center of PPE controversy

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Mutant COVID-19 strain detected in Perth patient at center of PPE controversy

The 80-year-old returned traveller in hospital with COVID-19, who was at the centre of a protocol breach by front line workers has the mutant UK strain of the virus.

A paramedic, a nurse and an airport worker were forced into quarantine after failing to wear the correct personal protective equipment when coming into close contact with the patient.

The woman returned to Perth from the UK on January 2 and is currently in a negative pressure room at Royal Perth Hospital.

Contact tracers are working to identify close contacts of the three workers who breached PPE protocols when dealing with the patient.

The Department of Health say there is no risk to public health.

Meanwhile a further two new COVID cases have been detected overnight, both return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

