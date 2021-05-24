Murder mystery: Family’s plea for answers after coroner’s findings

The family of two prospectors declared dead by the state coroner is hopeful the inquest will prompt someone with information to come forward.

Jennie and Raymond Kehlet were last seen alive in March 2015 in Sandstone, about 700 kilometres north-east of Perth.

Three weeks later Raymond’s body was found down a mineshaft and last week the coroner concluded he was murdered, and Jennie likely died at a similar time.

Jennie’s first husband Jim Keegans told Liam Bartlett their children are desperate for answers.

“It stirs up a whole lot of emotions, especially for the kids,” he said.

“It would certainly help the kids if Jennie could be found and put to rest.

“They would really love something to come out of it so they can find out what happened to their mum.”

