Murder charge after man found dead in Ocean Reef home

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead inside his Ocean Reef home.

The 51-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood by his housemate on Saturday evening, and his injuries were so severe he couldn’t be formally identified.

Authorities arrested the 35-year-old yesterday and his nearby home was searched where several items of interest were seized.

Police say the accused is known to the victim.

He has been charged with murder and was refused bail.

The man is expected to face Joondalup Magistrates Court today.