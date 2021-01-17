Murder charge after man found dead in northern suburbs home

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a northern suburbs home.

Forensic detectives have spent the night combing through the house on Clyo Way in Kallaroo.

Neighbours called police in the early hours of Sunday morning, confronted by a shirtless man at their Kallaroo home.

The 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder.

It’s alleged the accused is known to the victim.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear in the Joondalup Magistrates Court today.