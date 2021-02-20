Advertisement
Mumbai Indians fast-bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile
Melbourne Stars fast bowler was picked up in the IPL auction by the Mumbai Indians for $885,000
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
Melbourne Stars fast bowler was picked up in the IPL auction by the Mumbai Indians for $885,000