Multiple injuries after double bus crash in southern suburbs

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Multiple injuries after double bus crash in southern suburbs

Firefighters are working to free passengers from two buses that collided in Canningvale.

It happened at the intersection of Ranford Road and Brennan Avenue.

One of the vehicles is a school bus transporting students from Saint Norbert College.

Police say there are multiple injuries, but it is unclear at this stage how serious they are.

6PR listener Ian witnessed the crash and told Gareth Parker it didn’t look good.

“It’s a major accident, they haven’t just touched each other, they were trying to pull people out of the front of the windscreen of one of the buses.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

6PR News reporter Simon Etheridge was at the scene this morning and said at least one person had been stretchered into an ambulance.

“It seems like quite a shocking scene for the kids,” he said.

Randford Road is closed westbound at Brennan Avenue and traffic is heavy back to Campbell Road.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Click play to hear more. 

News
