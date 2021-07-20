6PR
Motorcyclists hit the skids over planned safety standards

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Motorcyclists hit the skids over planned safety standards

Motorcycle advocates are calling on the state government to scrap plans for a clothing safety standard – because the guidelines are outdated.

James McDonald, secretary of the Riders Action Group of WA, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson the Road Safety Commission shouldn’t be using the MotoCAP program.

“The issue that we have with this clothing assessment program, is that it uses outdated safety standards, and may reduce choice for motorcyclists as well,” he said.

“It’s an abrasion test, a burst test for the seams and an impact test, they test for breathability and water-tightness as well.

“But the testing standard that they’re using was actually superceded a couple of years ago in Europe – and they’re using an updated standard with more rigorous testing.

“The government seems to be sticking very doggedly to these standards that they have come up with.”

Press PLAY to hear more about RAGWA’s concerns

