6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorcyclist injured in hit and..

Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash

Police are investigating a hit and run crash in Beaconsfield which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

It happened about 7pm last night at the intersection of South and Solomon Streets.

Police say a blue Yamaha bike collided with an unknown vehicle which failed to stop and fled the scene.

The rider a man in his 40s, was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882