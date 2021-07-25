6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorcycle rider hospitalised after crash..

Motorcycle rider hospitalised after crash in Perth’s east

1 hour ago
6PR News
Article image for Motorcycle rider hospitalised after crash in Perth’s east

Police are investigating a serious crash in Perth’s eastern suburbs overnight, which has left a motorcycle rider in hospital.

It happened just before 9pm at the intersection of Abernathy Road and Keane Street in Cloverdale.

Police say the rider, a man in his 30s, collided with a Mitsubishi Express Van.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The van driver, a woman in her early 20s, wasn’t injured in the crash.

Anyone with dashcam vision from the area or any other information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882