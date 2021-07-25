Motorcycle rider hospitalised after crash in Perth’s east
Police are investigating a serious crash in Perth’s eastern suburbs overnight, which has left a motorcycle rider in hospital.
It happened just before 9pm at the intersection of Abernathy Road and Keane Street in Cloverdale.
Police say the rider, a man in his 30s, collided with a Mitsubishi Express Van.
He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The van driver, a woman in her early 20s, wasn’t injured in the crash.
Anyone with dashcam vision from the area or any other information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.