Motorcycle rider hospitalised after crash in Perth’s east

Police are investigating a serious crash in Perth’s eastern suburbs overnight, which has left a motorcycle rider in hospital.

It happened just before 9pm at the intersection of Abernathy Road and Keane Street in Cloverdale.

Police say the rider, a man in his 30s, collided with a Mitsubishi Express Van.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The van driver, a woman in her early 20s, wasn’t injured in the crash.

Anyone with dashcam vision from the area or any other information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.