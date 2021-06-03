More than 750 Western Power workers walk off job
More than 750 Western Power workers will continue industrial action today, as the Electrical Trades Union works to negotiate better conditions.
The ETU says the publics safety and power source won’t be compromised during the 48-hour strike which began yesterday.
Hundreds of workers descended on state parliament expressing frustrations with the Energy Minister’s handling of the situation.
The strike is expected to run until 5am on Saturday.
Western Power workers going on strike again, another 48 hours of industrial action.
Hundreds electrical trade union members and Western Power contractors protesting for better pay and work conditions with the state government owned utility.@6PR #9News pic.twitter.com/xXWwUQHe4L
— Jake Battrick (@JakeBattrick) June 3, 2021