More than 750 Western Power workers walk off job

7 hours ago
6PR News
More than 750 Western Power workers will continue industrial action today, as the Electrical Trades Union works to negotiate better conditions.

The ETU says the publics safety and power source won’t be compromised during the 48-hour strike which began yesterday.

Hundreds of workers descended on state parliament expressing frustrations with the Energy Minister’s handling of the situation.

The strike is expected to run until 5am on Saturday.

 

6PR News
News
