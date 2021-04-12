6PR
More than 31,000 homes without power after Cyclone Seroja lashes WA coast

4 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for More than 31,000 homes without power after Cyclone Seroja lashes WA coast

More than 31,500 homes are without power in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Seroja.

Three transmission lines north of Three Springs are down, cutting power to towns including Geraldton, Kalbarri and Dongara.

Western Power crews have been unable to assess the damage while a code red remains in place.

Acting executive manager of asset operations, Zane Christmas, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’ll be some time before services are restored.

“All our crews will be sheltered until we know it is safe to be able to let them out, then the efforts will be around patrolling and assessing damage,” he said.

“Until we can get the crews out and start assessing damage, the power will unfortunately remain off.

“I would say it is going to be a relatively long period of time before we can start getting any restoration activity happening.”

People are being urged to report fallen powerlines to 13 13 51.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Nine News.) 

