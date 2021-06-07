6PR
More Australians eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as rollout expands

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
More people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine from today.

The vaccine rollout is being expanded across the country, allowing all people over 40 to access to the injection.

Until now the vaccine was mainly restricted to frontline workers and people over 50.

Indigenous people, those on the NDIS and their carers are also eligible for the COVID-19 shot, along with temporary visa holders under 50.

The federal government says vaccine supply is less of an issue, with extra vials of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca to be distributed over the coming week.

So far more than five million doses have been administered since the rollout started in February.

News
