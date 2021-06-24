Moderna vaccine given the green light

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted Moderna ‘provisional determination’ for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Australia, after the Government has planned to phase out the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming moths.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services, Professor Paul Griffin, says there’s no date on the Moderna vaccine, but it’s not too far away.

“It’s always hard to give a specific time, but I think we’re getting really close,” he said.

On top of the pre-purchasing agreements and improvements, Professor Griffin says there may be an issue with supply.

“I think we’re going to struggle to get particularly large volumes of that vaccine, but hopefully in the coming months we’ll start to get some deliveries,” he told Oliver Peterson.

Yesterday, the Federal Government announced it will phase out AstraZeneca from October, putting many people over the age of 60 in a spin.

“It’s easy to say you’ll wait for the alternate vaccines to come through, but if our supply of Moderna is a bit delayed and we don’t get the Pfizer that’s promised soon, then those people could be waiting some time,” Professor Griffin said. “I’d still encourage everyone to go and get the first vaccine that’s available to them at their first opportunity.”

