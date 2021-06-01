6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mitch and Jeremy McGovern’s mum issues warning to travellers

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Mitch and Jeremy McGovern’s mum issues warning to travellers

The mother of AFL stars Jeremy and Mitch McGovern has issued a warning to travellers after losing hundreds of dollars due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Michelle McGovern had booked to visit her son Mitch in Melbourne this weekend, before the state was plunged into lockdown.

“They have had a new baby girl, so we were going to go and meet our new granddaughter, and of course with COVID everything got cancelled,” she told Millsy.

“Our flights have been cancelled, we got refunded for that.

“But when I contacted the Airbnb, because it was within less than five days, I got told I would lose 50 per cent plus a cleaning fee.”

She said she is disappointed Airbnb has made money out of uncontrollable circumstances.

“We were prepared to lose one or two days accommodation, but we were going for two weeks, so that is quite a lot of money we don’t have, and a cleaning fee on top when we haven’t even been there.”

Press PLAY to hear her message to travellers

(Photo: Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882