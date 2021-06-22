6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Missing link: No more direct flights between Perth and Bali

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Missing link: No more direct flights between Perth and Bali

Garuda Indonesia Airlines is expected to cease all operations to Perth from next month.

The airline is the only remaining link between Bali and WA.

Prior to the pandemic up to 8,000 West Australians were using the airline to travel to the popular tourist spot each week.

Indonesia Institute president Ross Taylor told Gareth Parker international arrival caps have made it too difficult for the company to maintain operations.

“Because of our restrictions and quotas those aircraft flying into Perth from Jakarta can only come in with 50 passengers,” he said.

“And even charging higher rates it’s just impossible for any of the airlines yet alone Garuda to make a profit.”

Garuda are yet to confirm the move but Mr Taylor said the airline’s financial situation is “pretty dire”.

“The Federal Minister [in Indonesia] who controls aviation has publicly now stated that Garuda will probably withdraw from all its international operations because they are not profitable.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882