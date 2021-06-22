Missing link: No more direct flights between Perth and Bali

Garuda Indonesia Airlines is expected to cease all operations to Perth from next month.

The airline is the only remaining link between Bali and WA.

Prior to the pandemic up to 8,000 West Australians were using the airline to travel to the popular tourist spot each week.

Indonesia Institute president Ross Taylor told Gareth Parker international arrival caps have made it too difficult for the company to maintain operations.

“Because of our restrictions and quotas those aircraft flying into Perth from Jakarta can only come in with 50 passengers,” he said.

“And even charging higher rates it’s just impossible for any of the airlines yet alone Garuda to make a profit.”

Garuda are yet to confirm the move but Mr Taylor said the airline’s financial situation is “pretty dire”.

“The Federal Minister [in Indonesia] who controls aviation has publicly now stated that Garuda will probably withdraw from all its international operations because they are not profitable.”

