Missing koala found after desperate search near Adventure World

A koala kidnapped from Adventure World has been returned home after a desperate search in nearby bushland.

Orana the Koala was stolen on Saturday night, sparking a call-out on social media for members of the public to assist in the search for the missing marsupial.

The alleged brazen kidnapper let the 16-year-old koala go in bushland in the Bibra Lake area, about a kilometer from the theme park.

Local, Samantha Jones, told 6PR Breakfast she received a text about the missing Koala and headed out to help with the search.

“I didn’t want to think about the poor little thing being out there and suffering a slow death,” she said.

“Being a captive animal, I thought there’s lots of predators in the area and he needed his medication.”

Ms Jones and her partner located Orana in the branches of a tree just before 5pm.

“We’d probably been looking for about an hour, and it was feeling quite hopeless .. and then we spotted her just on the side of North Lake Road,” she said.

Firefighters were called in to rescue the koala from the tree, after attempts to coax her down failed.

“She didn’t seem to be too concerned at all.”

There are reports footage of the release was posted to Snapchat.

Police have confirmed the theft was reported and an investigation is underway.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Samantha Jones/ Supplied)