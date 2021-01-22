Minister wants police action on ‘tent city’ today

Crisis meetings have been held in Fremantle this morning to address the scores of homeless people taking up residence at “tent city”.

It comes after police revealed a a number of investigations are ongoing, and charges have been laid against people staying in the camp, including the alleged sexual assaults’ of two teenage girls.

Minister for Community Services, Simone McGurk, revealed on 6PR that she met with the City of Fremantle this morning and asked them to take immediate action today.

She told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the first step is to stop enablers from contributing to the site.

“I think what that looks like is that the organisers, the people who are giving out food for free, and who are sort of enabling the camp to continue are asked to move,” she said.

“The organisers have been playing a very dangerous game in a political protest, and using very vulnerable people to do that.

“Not only have those vulnerable people been harmed and put in harms way, but so have the community and local businesses in Fremantle.”

The Minister says organisers have “manipulated” vulnerable people and torn them away from vital services.

“Six people had been encouraged by the organisers of the camp to leave hostel accommodation in Northbridge to come down to the camp”.

The City of Fremantle, Department of Communities and police met in Fremantle this morning to discuss what action can be taken.

“Those people who are camping, I think we need to get them into accommodation and we are working really hard to do that,” Ms McGurk said.

But a number of people living in the camp claim activists have nothing to do with the set up.

6PR Mornings producer Andrew Murdoch was in Fremantle yesterday, and spoke with those living rough.

