Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest reveals battle with COVID-19

Australia’s richest man has revealed he contracted COVID-19 while travelling overseas.

Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest told The Australian Financial Review he spent several days in a Swiss hospital receiving high-level care.

Dr Forrest recently returned to WA following a four-month world tour in pursuit of renewable energy assets for his mining company Fortescue Metals Group.

It’s understood he caught the disease from a Russian interpreter who joined the tour.

The mining magnate has since made a full recovery.

He returned to Perth earlier this month after completing two weeks’ quarantine in New South Wales.

