6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest..

Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest reveals battle with COVID-19

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest reveals battle with COVID-19

Australia’s richest man has revealed he contracted COVID-19 while travelling overseas.

Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest told The Australian Financial Review he spent several days in a Swiss hospital receiving high-level care.

Dr Forrest recently returned to WA following a four-month world tour in pursuit of renewable energy assets for his mining company Fortescue Metals Group.

It’s understood he caught the disease from a Russian interpreter who joined the tour.

The mining magnate has since made a full recovery.

He returned to Perth earlier this month after completing two weeks’ quarantine in New South Wales.

(Photo: South China Morning Post/ Getty Images.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882