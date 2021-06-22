Mining industry push for foreign workers to fill 40,000 jobs

The resources sector is lobbying the federal government to allow international workers to fly into the country and fill a fast approaching jobs shortage.

It’s forecasted 40,000 jobs will need to be filled in WA by the middle of 2023.

Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA CEO Paul Everingham said they’re preparing for another boom, while also dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

“We are trying to organise a large increase in labuor force during a one in 100 year pandemic,” he said.

“State borders might still be prone to going up and down and the international border may not be down anytime soon, could be the end of next year at the earliest, so it is more about planning.

“We always try first and foremost to train locals or to upskill locals.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the jobs that need to be filled

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)