6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mining industry push for foreign..

Mining industry push for foreign workers to fill 40,000 jobs

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Mining industry push for foreign workers to fill 40,000 jobs

The resources sector is lobbying the federal government to allow international workers to fly into the country and fill a fast approaching jobs shortage.

It’s forecasted 40,000 jobs will need to be filled in WA by the middle of 2023.

Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA CEO Paul Everingham said they’re preparing for another boom, while also dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

“We are trying to organise a large increase in labuor force during a one in 100 year pandemic,” he said.

“State borders might still be prone to going up and down and the international border may not be down anytime soon, could be the end of next year at the earliest, so it is more about planning.

“We always try first and foremost to train locals or to upskill locals.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the jobs that need to be filled

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882