Mine site sexual harassment inquiry open for submissions

2 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Mine site sexual harassment inquiry open for submissions

The parliamentary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against women on mine sites is now taking submissions from the public.

Chair of the inquiry and Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam said many women struggle to report harassment or worse, in fear of losing their jobs.

“Part of that is because of the isolation of the workforce, the fact that it is fly-in fly-out, so they are away from home they are living amongst their colleagues as well,” she told Gary Adshead.

“So the accessibility of reporting, but also the ability of feeling comfortable in doing that.”

Written submissions will be accepted up until the first week in August.

Several women have come forward to police in recent weeks with claims of sexual assaults at major WA mine sites.

Press PLAY to hear more about the parliamentary inquiry 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

