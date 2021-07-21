6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Millsy’s tip to avoid foggy glasses while wearing a face mask

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Millsy’s tip to avoid foggy glasses while wearing a face mask

Thanks to 6PR listeners, Millsy has found a solution to stopping your glasses from fogging while wearing a face mask.

Press PLAY to watch his ‘sticky’ solution

 

 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882