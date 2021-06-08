6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Millsy’s message to hospital..

Millsy’s message to hospital staff after surgery

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Millsy’s message to hospital staff after surgery

Millsy was back in the studio today after undergoing surgery to reattach tendons to his bicep.

The veteran 6PR host spent two days at St John of God Murdoch Hospital where he said he found a new appreciation for frontline workers.

“Going through and being on the other side as a patient gives you an appreciation to the expertise of the medical staff,” he said.

“On behalf of everyone who looked after me I say thank you, thank you, thank you very much.”

Press PLAY to hear more about his hospital stay 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882