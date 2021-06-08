Millsy’s message to hospital staff after surgery

Millsy was back in the studio today after undergoing surgery to reattach tendons to his bicep.

The veteran 6PR host spent two days at St John of God Murdoch Hospital where he said he found a new appreciation for frontline workers.

“Going through and being on the other side as a patient gives you an appreciation to the expertise of the medical staff,” he said.

“On behalf of everyone who looked after me I say thank you, thank you, thank you very much.”

