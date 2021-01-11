6PR
Millsy says goodbye to ‘good morning’

11 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Millsy says goodbye to ‘good morning’

Millsy has returned to the airways in 2021 for his brand new program Millsy at Midday.

But after 18 years years in breakfast radio, he needed a little reminder to ensure he knew what time of the day it was.

“After 18 years of getting up very early in the morning, and saying good morning, it’s going to be a bit of a challenge to say good afternoon,” he said.

Listeners suggested putting signs up to remind him, so 6PR producer Kate Massey plastered the studio walls with “good afternoon” signs.

Millsy promised to donate $10 to charity every time he slipped up, and he’s already raised $90 after saying “good morning” nine times.

He also set a challenge to listeners to boost his Facebook profile, after starting with just 70 followers compared to 6PR Breakfast’s 13,000 followers.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday. 

