Millsy questions ‘new research’ on bowling clubs

48 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Millsy questions ‘new research’ on bowling clubs

6PR host Steve Mills has raised questions about a press release from Australian Avocados.

The company claims that new research has revealed “an overwhelming majority (86%) of Aussies said their local bowlo (bowling club) should receive more support in recognition of its role in the local community.”

It also claims that 50 local clubs have closed down in the past 10 years due to “declining memberships and COVID-19”.

But when speaking with a number of local bowling clubs Millsy found otherwise.

Press PLAY to hear what they had to say 

The “light-hearted campaign” aims to encourage Australians to recognise and nominate deserving local community groups or teams that Australian Avocadoes will sponsor.

Steve Mills
News
