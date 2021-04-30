6PR
Millsy celebrates a major milestone

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Veteran 6PR host Steve Mills is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as he turns 60.

He was showered with gifts, cake and balloons in the 6PR office today ahead of the big day tomorrow.

During the show dozens of Millsy’s closest friends, family and colleagues, as well as some of Millsy’s biggest fans from around Perth shared birthday messages.

Speaking with Gareth Parker this morning Millsy said his celebrations will be scaled back due to COVID restrictions.

“We had organised a family get together,” he said.

“We are going to cull it into two sections, so these people can come at this time, and these people can come at that time.”

