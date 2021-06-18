6PR
Millions of Aussies ONLY drinking bottled water

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Millions of Aussies ONLY drinking bottled water

Over one million Aussie households are primarily consuming bottled water at home, which is adding up to an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

Australians are the highest consumers and producers of single-use plastic waste per year and by making a switch to tap or filter water – it could save over 6.5 million plastic bottles from being discarded.

Founder of Plastic Free July Rebecca Prince-Ruiz told Oliver Peterson while the majority of people are worried about the environment, they’re not considering their own actions

“92 per cent of Australians say they’re concerned about plastics ending up in landfill and our environment,” she said.

It’s not that people don’t care, I think they’re not making that connection between their choices and the problems that we’re creating.”

Ms Prince-Ruiz said she was alarmed by the statistics but this is a simple issue to fix.

“I had no idea there would be so many households doing that [drinking bottled water].”

“This is an opportunity to change as it’s a simple switch we can make today.”

Press PLAY to hear more about how you can stop using bottled water:

Oliver Peterson
FoodLifestyleNews
